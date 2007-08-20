...

The shortage of affordable housing has given rise to a range of problems in private rented accommodation, from slum landlords and "beds in sheds" to middle-class Londoners under the age of 45 who can no longer afford to live in the city. A generation is being affected and our essential services, such as hospitals and schools, and the majority of our small and medium-sized businesses, are being undermined.

Although it is notoriously difficult to get accurate figures, a 2013 report by the Migrants' Rights Network concluded that Ealing may have as many as 60,000 occupants in illegal structures, and Slough borough council, which deployed planes equipped with thermal imaging equipment in an effort to spot them, may have as many as 6,000 beds in sheds. In 2013 a BBC investigation found estate agents renting out beds in sheds in Willesden Green and Harrow.

Newham's licensing scheme has been widely praised, and many councils have expressed wishes to emulate it. But in 2015, to the delight of landlords, the government made it clear it did not want to extend the scheme's use, with then housing minister Brandon Lewis describing licensing as a "tenants' tax".