On Broadway in the Flatiron, rents dropped 22 percent to $348 per foot, a decline that served to fill most of the vacancies. Rents also fell 18 percent in both Herald Square and the now less-pricey Times Square to $734 and $1,930 per foot, respectively.

In Tony Madison Avenue between 57th and 72nd Streets building owners lowered the asking rents by 12 percent to $1,446 per foot, down from $1,644 last spring. Nonetheless, there are still 33 vacancies in this area.

On Columbus Avenue rents plummeted 15 percent to $344 per foot, and the number of empty stores increased from 8 to 14. Third Avenue has also seen a jump in vacancies to 34 from 15 a year ago. Asking rents there are down only 4 percent to $356 per foot. On the West Side, in Broadway from 72nd to 86th streets, rents have fallen 12 percent since last spring to $315 per foot , with 21 vacancies.