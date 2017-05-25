2017-05-26 — washingtonpost.com

``In addition to possible coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election, investigators are also looking broadly into possible financial crimes [of Jared Kushner] -- but the people familiar with the matter, who were not authorized to speak publicly, did not specify who or what was being examined. ''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.