2017-05-29 — reuters.com

``Weekend reports that Italy's main parties could converge on a proportional electoral law pointed to growing chances of an early election that may yield an indecisive hung parliament. "The risk of early elections has suddenly increased to 60 percent," LC Macro Advisers founder Lorenzo Codogno said. "A hung parliament is thus the most likely outcome."''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.