The former chancellor said he did not expect to back the prime minister for much longer. "I think we will know very shortly. We could easily get to the middle of next week and it all collapses for her," he said.

...

"The manifesto which was drafted by her and about two other people was a total disaster and must go down now as one of the worst manifestos in history by a governing party," he said. "I say one of the worst, I can't think of a worse one."''