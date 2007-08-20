U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development officials say Starrett City has received $491.7 million in federal subsidies since May 2013, including $76.8 million last year and $38.3 million so far this year.

...

The [HUD inspection score] drop from 89 to 70 put Starrett City closer to the score of 60 HUD deems unacceptable. HUD can terminate a contract with a landlord with two scores of 60.

...

The difference from past inspections is that HUD is now run by Trump's appointee, Ben Carson.

...

Complex spokesman Bob Liff emphasized that Trump plays no role in managing the complex. Trump's father, Fred, was a limited partner when it was built in 1974 and Trump and his siblings inherited that interest when his father died.

The 4% stake Trump holds was placed in a trust shortly before he became President Jan. 20.

...

Trump's receipt of income from Starrett City creates a potential conflict for Carson, who will have ultimate say over HUD's next score of the complex.

During his confirmation hearing, Carson wouldn't answer directly when asked if he would make sure Trump and his family didn't make any money via his agency.