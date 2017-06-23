|
|
2017-06-23 — washingtonpost.com
Heller is seen as a bellwether for how the bill is perceived across the country. He is facing reelection next year in a swing state where Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated Trump but where there is also an active Republican base, which turned out overwhelmingly for Trump during the battle for the GOP presidential nomination. Nevada is among 31 states and the District of Columbia that expanded Medicaid under the ACA.
"I cannot support a piece of legislation that takes away insurance from tens of millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Nevadans," Heller said at a news conference in his home state Friday, where he was joined by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.
...
[Trump] can afford to lose only two votes from the pool of 52 GOP senators, with all Democrats united against it and Vice President Pence ready to break a 50-50 tie.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.