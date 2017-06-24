2017-06-25 — therealdeal.com

``Yet another sky mansion is scheduled for a foreclosure auction. For the second time in a month, a property seizure is being sought at One57 on Billionaires' Row. Following a mortgage default, apartment 79, a full-floor penthouse that cost $50.9 million, is scheduled for auction on July 19, according to PropertyShark and Bloomberg. The apartment was the eighth-priciest sold in the building... "It's probably the most-expensive foreclosure we've ever seen in luxury development," Donna Olshan, president of Olshan Realty, told Bloomberg. "I don't know of a foreclosure that's larger than that."'' -- Here's the previous foreclosure

