2017-06-27 — businessinsider.com

``After the delay, Republican senators went on record opposing the current iteration of the bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). Combined with those that defected before the delay, at least nine GOP senators have said they opposed the first iteration of the bill.''

