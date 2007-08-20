Senator Bob Corker said the nations of Gulf Cooperation Council had failed to take advantage of a summit with President Trump in May to overcome their differences and had "instead chosen to devolve into conflict".

...

The German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel likened the crisis to an Arabic House of Cards, adding the demands being made of Qatar were provocative. He also said Qatar was by no means the only country in the region responsible for funding terrorism, and added Europe had to do more to influence US thinking in the Middle East.

Hitting them where it hurts!