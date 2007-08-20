|
2017-06-27 — theguardian.com
The Republican chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee has said the US Congress will hold up approval of arms sales to the Gulf as a result of the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar.
Senator Bob Corker said the nations of Gulf Cooperation Council had failed to take advantage of a summit with President Trump in May to overcome their differences and had "instead chosen to devolve into conflict".
The German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel likened the crisis to an Arabic House of Cards, adding the demands being made of Qatar were provocative. He also said Qatar was by no means the only country in the region responsible for funding terrorism, and added Europe had to do more to influence US thinking in the Middle East.
