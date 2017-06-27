|
Yellen: Banks 'very much stronger'; another financial crisis not likely 'in our lifetime' (NOW WE CAN BREATHE FREE!)
2017-06-28 — cnbc.com
[Yellen] also made a bold prediction: that another financial crisis the likes of the one that exploded in 2008 was not likely "in our lifetime." The crisis, which erupted in September 2008 with the implosion of Lehman Brothers but had been stewing for years, would have been "worse than the Great Depression" without the Fed's intervention, Yellen said.
Speaking during an exchange in London with British Academy President Lord Nicholas Stern, the central bank chief said the Fed has learned lessons from the financial crisis and has brought stability to the banking system.
This is utterly insane. Where to even begin? That Yellen thinks what commenced in 2007 was not at least as bad as the Great Depression speaks volumes about how cloistered the Fed and mainstream economists are.
