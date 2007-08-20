|
|
2017-06-30 — sltrib.com
Trump's gift for simple slogans served him well as a candidate. As president, however, it is failing him and endangering the country. When the Supreme Court partially resurrected his executive order banning travel from six mostly Muslim nations, Trump called it "a clear victory for our national security." It should be abundantly clear -- by looking at the nationalities of terrorists who have plotted attacks against the U.S. -- that closing America's borders to the countries on Trump's list offers only false comfort. It should also be clear that the rationale for the temporary travel ban -- the need to review screening procedures -- was little more than pretext.
...
Trump can no longer lay the blame on the judiciary for any future terrorist attack, as he once shamefully did. Yet if he continues to focus on closing doors and building walls to the exclusion of more effective approaches, the risk of more deadly attacks will grow.
