2017-07-05 — thestreet.com

``[Lower prices] could prove difficult, however, given that at least 10 U.S. states will enact gasoline tax increases in the second half of the year and global crude prices are beginning to increase amid signs that U.S. production may be slowing from its torrid first-half pace.''

