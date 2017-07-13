|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released a new proposal to overhaul the Affordable Care Act on Thursday after spending three weeks reworking it to win over wavering lawmakers on the right and in the center.
But within hours, it was clear that Senate leaders still didn't have the votes to fulfill their long-standing quest to replace former president Barack Obama's 2010 health-care law.
... the draft leaves in place deep proposed cuts to Medicaid -- and at least three Republicans quickly stated that they remain opposed, casting doubt on McConnell's plans to pass the bill next week.
