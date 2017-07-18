|
2017-07-18 — cnbc.com
Several of the largest bitcoin miners (who create new bitcoins and support the blockchain), including AntPool, BitClub, Bixin, BTC.com and BitFury, have started showing their support for bitcoin improvement proposal (BIP) 91, by adding a piece of code to each new block of bitcoins they generate.
"The prospect of a contentious August fork has been hanging over bitcoin's price like a sword of Damocles, and so the 20 percent plus price pop we've seen in the last 24 hours is not surprising."
