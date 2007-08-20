|
`` Americans say they love U.S.-made goods. They are less enthusiastic, however, about paying a premium for them... A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found 70 percent of Americans think it is "very important" or "somewhat important" to buy U.S.-made products. Despite that sentiment, 37 percent said they would refuse to pay more for U.S.-made goods versus imports. Twenty six percent said they would only pay up to 5 percent more to buy American, and 21 percent capped the premium at 10 percent.''
We've said it many times: attacking offshoring is attacking a symptom, not the cause (that being: the erosion of wealth within the U.S., mainly due to corruption of the monetary and banking system, as well as government profligacy).
