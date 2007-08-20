The community, which had been split on how best to make the cryptocurrency more manageable, rallied behind a code upgrade known as SegWit2x, which aims to increase the network's transaction capacity. That fueled a rally on in bitcoin's price against the dollar, which had plummeted from a peak in June as concerns grew about its future in what has been called a civil war.

More than 93 percent of miners who function as the backbone of the digital tokens network locked in support for BIP91, the first necessary step in implementing SegWit2x, according to Coin Dance, a website tracking adoption. Bitcoin's miners are independent groups that verify and process bitcoin's transactions by solving complex computational problems, in order to be rewarded by fees and creation of the digital currency.