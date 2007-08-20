...

In a society where women are still expected to give up work when they marry, and where sex outside marriage remains taboo, men are increasingly finding it hard to find stable work.

Despite the country having an unemployment rate of under 3 per cent, and a notorious "salaryman" culture where people work at the same company for decades, among the younger generation there has been a huge rise in the number of irregular workers.

According to Jeff Kingston, a professor at Temple University Japan campus, around 40 per cent of the modern Japanese workforce are in low-paid "irregular" jobs and only about 20 per cent of these workers can expect to have a stable career.