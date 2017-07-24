2017-07-24 — upi.com

``The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave approval in April to the drug, which the companies said would be sold for about 35 percent less than current list price of Remicade. Samsung said its version would cost about $750 per vial... Samsung Bioepis was launched to create what is known as biosimilars, cheaper replicas of biologic drugs, which are made out of living cells used to combat diseases like arthritis and cancer.''