2017-07-25 — theguardian.com

``"Each poll has shown that, unlike earlier dips in Abe's approval ratings, the slump is driven by falling trust in Abe himself and not disapproval of his policies. Abe himself is the problem, and it's not at all clear what he can do to regain the public's trust after months of battling scandal allegations. For me, that's the main reason for believing that he won't be able to recover from this slide."''