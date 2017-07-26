2017-07-26 — nytimes.com

``The Fed remains officially sanguine about lower than expected inflation. The stance is likely to reinforce market expectations that the Fed will take action to increase borrowing costs at its next meeting, in September. Rather than raising its benchmark rate, the Fed is expected to announce it will begin to reduce its bond holdings.'' -- Gold and silver think this news sounds mighty dovish...

