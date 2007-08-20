The end of the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, is welcome on many levels for regulators. It was tied to some of the banking industry's biggest scandals, leading to about $9 billion in fines and the conviction of several bankers for manipulating the rate. Relying on the opinions of industry insiders to set the daily estimates based on interbank lending -- some in markets that saw fewer than 20 transactions annually -- was unacceptable, Bailey said.