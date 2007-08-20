|
A statement Thursday from the so-called Big Six - Ryan, Brady, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch - said due to the unknowns associated with the border-adjusted tax, the group "had decided to set this policy aside in order to advance tax reform."
As for BAT being gone, it means that any Trump tax cuts - a generous assumption these days - will be that much smaller as the border adjustment tax was expected to raise roughly $1.2 trillion in government revenue over the next decade, offsetting over half of the corporate tax cut over a ten year period. In other words, so much for corporate tax cuts.
