2017-08-15 — reuters.com

``The U.S. housing market has been facing supply constraints, which has been pushing prices up. Higher lumber costs and shortages of labor and land have hampered home builders' efforts to meet the rising demand, underpinned by a strong labor market... Home Depot, however, allayed fears of a slowdown seeping into demand for its products, citing higher spending on home improvement.''

