2017-08-15 — nakedcapitalism.com

``During the presidential campaign, Trump called for outright rollback of the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory regime-- without providing much in the way of details. So far, he's not achieved that objective-- although the House of Representatives did comfortably pass the Financial Choice Act in early June. The measure is pending in the Senate-- and is unlikely to displace healthcare and tax reform from the top of the legislative agenda. Yet no new legislation is necessary for the administration to proceed with plans to loosen financial regulation in many key areas.''