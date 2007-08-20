2017-08-16 — bloomberg.com

``There's a section of the auto-loan market -- known in industry parlance as deep subprime -- where delinquency rates have ticked up to levels last seen in 2007, according to data compiled by credit reporting bureau Equifax. "Performance of recent deep subprime vintages is awful," Equifax said in a slide show on second-quarter credit trends. ''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.