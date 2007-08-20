|
2017-08-16 — theguardian.com
Fines, legal bills and the cost of compensating mistreated customers reached £264bn for 20 of the world's biggest banks over the five years to 2016, according to new research that raises doubts about efforts by the major financial services players to restore trust in the sector.
This figure is higher than in the previous five-year period -- when the costs amounted to £252bn -- and is up 32% on the period 2008-12, the first time the data was collated by the CCP Research Foundation, one of the few bodies that analyses the "conduct costs" of banks.''
