2017-08-18 — theintercept.com
"This year, we had about 34 J-1 refusals that were reported to us. This is kind of a historic number," said Iqbal, who chairs the Committee on Young Physicians, which is a part of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America. APPNA only knows about denials that rejected applicants reported to them, so it may be just the tip of the iceberg. Many reapplied, starting from scratch, and were successful, but started their programs late.
Small-town America has relied on foreign-born doctors for years, but, like the rest of the country, the demand for doctors exceeds the supply. By 2025, the U.S. will have a physician shortfall of between 61,700 and 94,700 physicians, according to a 2016 AAMC report. The dearth of doctors is one reason to be concerned about the Pakistani doctors' visa denials, Shick said. "As we face shortages, denying any physician that is accepted into a residency program is a bit shortsighted," he said.
