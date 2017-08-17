...

Small-town America has relied on foreign-born doctors for years, but, like the rest of the country, the demand for doctors exceeds the supply. By 2025, the U.S. will have a physician shortfall of between 61,700 and 94,700 physicians, according to a 2016 AAMC report. The dearth of doctors is one reason to be concerned about the Pakistani doctors' visa denials, Shick said. "As we face shortages, denying any physician that is accepted into a residency program is a bit shortsighted," he said.