Raising concerns that some of the companies involved may be taking on too much debt, the council said: "There are great opportunities for our nation's companies to embark on foreign investment, but they also face numerous risks and challenges."

The document limits overseas investments in areas such as hotels, cinemas, the entertainment industry, real estate and sports clubs. It also bans outright investments in enterprises related to gambling and the sex industry. The Chinese government had already flagged hotels as an area of concern, having reportedly asked the insurance group Anbang to sell the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York.

At the same time, the document encourages companies to plough money into projects related to the "Belt and Road" project, President Xi Jinping's signature foreign policy initiative that seeks to link China with other parts of Asia and eastern Europe through multibillion-dollar investments in ports, highways, railways, power plants and other infrastructure.