2017-08-20 — libertyblitzkrieg.com

At this point, something has become undeniable. Trump voters who supported him based on the idea that he would bring forth an agenda of economic populism got played. I understand that many other people just voted for him as a middle finger to the system, but for the true believers who thought he had their backs, it's now long past the time to pack up your bags. I don't say this out of pleasure, I genuinely hoped he would push forth an agenda of economic populism, but now we know for certain this is never going to happen. That much is pretty undeniable. ... Populism isn't dead in America, but right populism as it exists today is. I just hope the next iteration is a lot more genuine, and a lot more sane.

