2017-08-23 — politico.com
Coal magnate Robert Murray has just joined Wall Street billionaire Carl Icahn in an exclusive club -- wealthy backers of President Donald Trump who tried and failed to get lucrative concessions from his administration.
Murray, CEO of Murray Energy, one of the nation's biggest and most politically active coal miners, complained in an Aug. 4 letter made public Tuesday that the Energy Department had dragged its feet on his request that it use its emergency powers to force some Rust Belt coal-fired power plants to stay open. Trump was so taken by the idea that he immediately turned to Energy Secretary Rick Perry and ordered him to do it, wrote Murray, who said he had witnessed the conversation
Despite his best efforts, the "swamp" saves the day...
