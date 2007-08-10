2017-08-23 — yahoo.com

``Four mutual funds that have invested in the app-based taxi company have marked down their stakes in it by as much as 15%, according to The Journal. Together the moves represent the first major set of markdowns to hit the company, which has faced near-continuous turmoil since late last year.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.