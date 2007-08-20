The widespread confusion over whether sellers owe money to buyers of credit protection is unusual, as the CDS market has relied on the rulings of ISDA's "determination committees" since 2009 to decide when a company is in default.

While Noble Group has not formally defaulted on any debt, buyers of CDS claim that a recent extension to loan repayment terms amounted to a debt restructuring -- which can also trigger payouts.

Earlier this month the ISDA committee responsible for deciding on the status of Noble's debt said it was unable to determine if the loan extension qualified as a restructuring, as they were unable to obtain the loan's underlying documentation. It is the first time a committee has dismissed a question of default without ruling either way.

This created a vacuum that allowed bilateral claims to proliferate across the market. After one claim was filed, it forced a chain reaction of claims and counterclaims that spiralled through the market, since banks and funds often hold offsetting positions or hedges in the CDS market.

See also this FT article of Aug. 27th. Some excerpts: