The West might hardly believe it, but it now seems the Syrian war is ending -- and Assad is the victor
2017-09-09 — independent.co.uk
... while we're all waiting for Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to start World War Three, we've not spotted that the military map of the Middle East has substantially, bloodily changed. It will be years before Syria and Iraq (and Yemen) are rebuilt, but the Israelis, so used to calling on Washington for help, may have to go back to Putin again to clear up the mess they're in.
Those in the Israeli political right who claimed that Assad was a greater danger than Isis may have to think again -- not least because Assad may be the man they'll have to talk to if they want to keep their northern border safe
