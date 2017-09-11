|
2017-09-12 — foxbusiness.com
According to data released Monday, the total national debt climbed about $318 billion to $20.162 trillion as of Friday, the same day President Donald Trump signed a bill suspending the debt ceiling and allowing the federal borrowing limit to extend until Dec. 8. The deal Trump signed, which also allocated more than $15 billion in disaster aid for Hurricane Harvey, was passed 316-90 in a House vote; all opposed to the measure were Republicans.
"Surpassing $20 trillion in debt is the latest indicator of our nation's dire fiscal condition," Michael A. Peterson, president and CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a non-partisan organization dedicated to addressing America's long-term fiscal challenges, said in a statement. "As a result of our inability to address our growing debt, we are now on pace to spend $6 trillion on interest alone over the next 10 years."
