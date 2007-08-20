2017-09-13 — rt.com

``The US could impose economic sanctions on China if it does not implement the new sanctions regime against North Korea, the US Treasury Secretary has warned. Steven Mnuchin said the restrictions could involve cutting off Beijing's access to the US financial system... The Treasury Secretary echoed the words of the US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, by calling the fresh round of sanctions against Pyongyang "historic." Mnuchin added "if China doesn't follow these sanctions, we will put additional sanctions on them and prevent them from accessing the US and international dollar system."''