2017-09-15 — reuters.com
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Friday she has begun an investigation into Equifax's massive data breach, and along with 11 other Democratic senators, introduced a bill to allow consumers to freeze their credit for free.
...
Warren, who has built a reputation as a fierce consumer champion, also signaled in a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the agency she helped create in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, that it may require extra powers to ensure closer federal oversight of credit reporting agencies.
...
Also on Friday, the chairman and ranking member of the Senate subcommittee on Social Security urged Social Security Administration to consider nullifying its contract with Equifax and consider making the company ineligible for future government contracts.
...
Despite shares of Equifax heading for their biggest weekly drop since July 2001, most of Wall Street still recommended buying the stock.
Equifax (and semi-regular consumer financial breaches) may result in the CFPB becoming untouchable...
