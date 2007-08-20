|
2017-09-16 — bbc.com
Secessionists in the wealthy region in north-eastern Spain pushed ahead with their referendum project after winning control of the region's parliament in 2015, buoyed by a wave of discontent with rule from Madrid.
The Spanish government refuses to countenance a referendum on self-determination for the region of 7.5 million people, insisting the country is indivisible.
More than 700 Catalan mayors who have agreed to help stage the referendum now face criminal investigation and police have been ordered by Spanish prosecutors to seize ballot boxes, election flyers and any other item that could be used in the referendum.
