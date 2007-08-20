2017-09-16 — economicprism.com

``"Can you imagine how miserable the economy will be when it's larded up with $40 trillion in government debt? You'd be lucky if GDP merely flat lined. The whole dang shebang will be crushed under weight of this massive debt. And don't get me started on corporate and private debt -- that's a whole other story.''

