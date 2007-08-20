2017-09-19 — politifact.com

``To the naked eye, the monthly gains in red -- those since Trump became president -- don't look much different from the types of gains seen under Obama starting in 2011. The highest monthly job gain under Trump -- 232,000 -- was exceeded in 28 separate months on Obama's watch... The jobs gains under Trump were actually lower than each of the last six years of February-to-August job gains for Obama except for one year, 2012.''