|
|
Relevant:
|
Freelancer CEO destroys "delusional, stuffed, basket case, bubble, Third World economy like no other" (AU)
2017-09-20 — macrobusiness.com.au
``Governments have achieved growth from a property bubble "like no other", says Mr Barrie. To paint this picture, he says there are [more] cranes in Sydney right now than in most American states combined -- and that being in postcodes with restricted lending.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.