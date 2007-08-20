2017-10-12 — ekathimerini.com

``The third review of Greece's third bailout could hit a snag after the International Monetary Fund's forecast Thursday that the country's primary surplus in 2018 will be at 2.2 percent of gross domestic product -- significantly lower than the 3.5 percent predicted by European insititutions and stipulated in the government's draft budget and the bailout agreement.'' -- Demanding such an extreme surplus is practically a war crime...

