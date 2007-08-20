2017-10-17 — euractiv.com

``More than fifty years ago, in 1965, French President Charles de Gaulle withdrew his ministers from the Council of the EU, de facto vetoing all decisions. According to Yanis Varoufakis, former finance minister for Greece, Macron should consider refreshing this tactic -- but for the opposite reason. De Gaulle was defending nation states, while Macron wants to push federalism forward.''

