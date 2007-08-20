|
Trump has landed on his pick to lead the Federal Trade Commission: Joe Simons, an antitrust lawyer who formerly represented Microsoft, as the White House announced Thursday. The FTC is the independent government agency tasked with reviewing mergers, scoping out anti-competitive behavior, and protecting consumer privacy and security. If Simons gets congressional approval, that means the agency that's supposed to keep watch on big companies will be led by a former corporate lawyer.
It's also another sign that Trump's occasional vows to crack down on particular tech companies like Amazon and NBC (which is owned by Comcast)--generally following coverage he didn't like--are not likely pan out. Remember, in May of last year when Trump chastised Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post: "He thinks I'll go after him for antitrust. Because he's got a huge antitrust problem because he's controlling so much, Amazon is controlling so much of what they are doing." But even from a president whose chief policy motivation seems to be spite, trustbusting by a Republican administration--actually, from just about any modern administration--was probably never likely.
