It's also another sign that Trump's occasional vows to crack down on particular tech companies like Amazon and NBC (which is owned by Comcast)--generally following coverage he didn't like--are not likely pan out. Remember, in May of last year when Trump chastised Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post: "He thinks I'll go after him for antitrust. Because he's got a huge antitrust problem because he's controlling so much, Amazon is controlling so much of what they are doing." But even from a president whose chief policy motivation seems to be spite, trustbusting by a Republican administration--actually, from just about any modern administration--was probably never likely.