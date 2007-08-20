...

Residents face many obstacles, including urban land-use regulations, underdeveloped rental markets and difficulty getting financing, according to Enrique Martínez-García, a senior research economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas who studies housing prices. Policy solutions to these problems aren't clear, he adds.

"Not having access to credit is a challenge to develop a healthy housing market," he said. "But opening it up too fast might be a problem as well; it might actually lead to a boom-bust episode."