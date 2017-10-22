...

In the face of an increasingly hostile North Korea, Abe earlier this year set a deadline of 2020 to revise Japan's constitution, which contains language that bans Japan from maintaining armed forces. It is a controversial proposal that strikes at the heart of the country's post-war identity...Abe had sought to win a two-thirds "super majority" in Parliament, which would help him achieve his goal of amending the constitution.

Also, nothing like a war to mask the implosion of a decades-long malaise and culminating government debt bubble...