2017-10-22 — cnn.com
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his ruling coalition are on course for a landslide win in Sunday's parliamentary elections, exit polls show. Abe had called the snap vote to seek a boost to his parliamentary majority and is likely to use any new powers to attempt to overhaul the country's defense strategy and pacifist stance.
...
In the face of an increasingly hostile North Korea, Abe earlier this year set a deadline of 2020 to revise Japan's constitution, which contains language that bans Japan from maintaining armed forces. It is a controversial proposal that strikes at the heart of the country's post-war identity...Abe had sought to win a two-thirds "super majority" in Parliament, which would help him achieve his goal of amending the constitution.
Also, nothing like a war to mask the implosion of a decades-long malaise and culminating government debt bubble...
