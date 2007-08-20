2017-11-13 — mfi-miami.com

Wells Fargo Executives Again Refuse To Release Documents To MFI-Miami Client Citing Negative Articles On MFI-Miami The finance world knows MFI-Miami's principal job is to do whatever it takes to keep people in their homes. It's not a big secret. Nor do I hide it. All the major lenders and servicing companies know it. They know I use this blog as one of my tools to motivate lenders. Most lenders and servicers just take it stride. However, someone forgot to send a memo to Wells Fargo executives. They freak out. They try to use their catty behavior to punish MFI-Miami clients. Their cattiness is so bad it rivals the catty women from the 1980's soap opera Dynasty. I know because I hear about from their employees when I send document requests to them.