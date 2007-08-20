But for Yolanda Yuan and other individual investors who've piled into AMPs issued by banks, insurers and securities firms, the government's announcement was largely a non-event. The reason: they didn't believe it.

"I don't think any big banks will dare to take the risk of allowing defaults on AMPs, as that will lead to a flood of fund redemptions," said Yuan, a 29-year-old sales manager at a state-run financial company in Shanghai. She has about 100,000 yuan ($15,069) of personal savings in products covered by the new regulations.

...

It may ultimately require an AMP blowup for Chinese regulators to convince investors that they're serious about the new rules, which are set to take effect in mid-2019. But a major product failure is risky: In a worst-case scenario, it could spark a destabilizing stampede out of AMPs, which have become a key source of funding for banks and other financial institutions. It's not clear that's a chance Beijing is willing to take, despite last week's rhetoric.