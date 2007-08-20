|
"Many participants thought that another increase in the target range for the federal funds rate was likely to be warranted in the near term if incoming information left the medium-term outlook broadly unchanged," according to minutes from their Oct. 31-Nov. 1 gathering, released in Washington on Wednesday.
Stocks stayed lower, the dollar declined and yields on two-year Treasury notes dipped after the minutes were released. With a December Fed rate hike almost fully priced in, market-implied odds of another rate increase by March held around 55 percent, based on trading in federal funds futures.
Even as inflation baffles policy makers, they are on the lookout for asset bubbles after a long period of low interest rates. Several participants "expressed concerns about a potential buildup of financial imbalances," adding that a sharp reversal in asset prices could hurt the economy, according to the minutes.
