2017-11-29 — cnbc.com

"Even if there is enough work to ensure full employment by 2030, major transitions lie ahead that could match or even exceed the scale of historical shifts out of agriculture and manufacturing," according to a report by the McKinsey Global Institute published this month. "Even as it causes declines in some occupations, automation will change many more -- 60 percent of occupations have at least 30 percent of constituent work activities that could be automated." ... "Income polarization could continue in the United States and other advanced economies," noted the research. "If reemployment is slow, frictional unemployment will likely rise in the short-term and wages could face downward pressure."

